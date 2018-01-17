Letters to the Editor

Letter: Report on big news

January 17, 2018 05:21 PM

A week ago, Diane Feinstein released the transcript of Fusion GPS head Glen Simpson’s interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This seemed like big news and I anticipated reading a summary in Tri-City Herald.

So far there has been no summary, nor acknowledgment that the transcript was released (contrary to the wishes of the committee chairman).

I’m puzzled.

This isn’t worth reporting?

I would like to read the transcript or an unbiased summary.

Am I the only one?

Brett Menaker, Kennewick

