Letter: Report on big news

A week ago, Diane Feinstein released the transcript of Fusion GPS head Glen Simpson’s interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
This seemed like big news and I anticipated reading a summary in Tri-City Herald.
So far there has been no summary, nor acknowledgment that the transcript was released (contrary to the wishes of the committee chairman).
I’m puzzled.
This isn’t worth reporting?
I would like to read the transcript or an unbiased summary.
Am I the only one?
Brett Menaker, Kennewick
