Letter: Thanks to good Samaritan for returning lost purse

I would like to thank the young man who found my purse in Fred Meyer’s parking lot on Jan. 8 and returned it to the store.
Several years ago, my car was broken into and my purse stolen. All my identification was in my purse. It took almost a year to reconstruct my life. Medical cards, social security, drivers license as well as the charge cards and check book were lost. It was such a relief to learn someone had found my purse and turned it in.
One piece of advice that might help someone in the future: Make a print out copy of all the cards in your purse or billfold and keep it in your files. In case of an emergency, it is very helpful to know exactly what was lost or stolen and the numbers you need to call. Thankfully I do not need to reconstruct my life this time. So thank you whoever you are. Also a thank you to the checkout people and customer service people at Fred Meyer.
Sharon Laegreid, Richland
Comments