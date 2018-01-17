Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks to good Samaritan for returning lost purse

January 17, 2018 05:21 PM

I would like to thank the young man who found my purse in Fred Meyer’s parking lot on Jan. 8 and returned it to the store.

Several years ago, my car was broken into and my purse stolen. All my identification was in my purse. It took almost a year to reconstruct my life. Medical cards, social security, drivers license as well as the charge cards and check book were lost. It was such a relief to learn someone had found my purse and turned it in.

One piece of advice that might help someone in the future: Make a print out copy of all the cards in your purse or billfold and keep it in your files. In case of an emergency, it is very helpful to know exactly what was lost or stolen and the numbers you need to call. Thankfully I do not need to reconstruct my life this time. So thank you whoever you are. Also a thank you to the checkout people and customer service people at Fred Meyer.

Sharon Laegreid, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

    Dashcam footage from a bus captured footage of a car flying off the median and into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, Calif.

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage
CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

View More Video