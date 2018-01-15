Letter: Seeing, running red in Kennewick

Every time you drive in the city of Kennewick you take a risk.
Your life is in danger when you come to a traffic signal.
Lately there have been several accidents where people have run the red light and injured other drivers, causing major traffic tie-ups and lots of property and pain to these innocent drivers.
Every time you come to a stop light in Kennewick and it’s your turn to go, someone is running the red light!
You have to wait because there’s always someone running the red light.
It is past time that we put an end to these people that don’t give a second thought to just blasting through a light when it is red for them.
It is only a matter of time before someone is killed unless traffic enforcement is stepped up to stop these red light runners.
Maybe it is time to consider red light cameras.
No one wants a ticket but the red light madness needs to stop.
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
