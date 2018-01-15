Letter: Vote yes on Kennewick bonds

I am fortunate to work in the same elementary school in Kennewick where my grandson and granddaughter now attend as students.
It is exciting to see them and their friends grow academically each day! This growth is spurted by their teachers and their everyday activities including classroom routine and learning experiences in P.E., music, library and computer classes.
Many of these activities are paid for with local levy dollars and could not be paid for without them.
Thank you for your past support of our levies and bonds that have helped encourage my grandchildren and their classmates to be successful in school!
There will be two ballot items this year for Kennewick; both are 4-year levies:
- One for educational programs that will replace the current operations and maintenance levy,
- and the other for technology equipment that will provide more access to technological tools for our children to learn with.
All of us live in a world where technology is a big part of our everyday lives.
We adults will benefit as our children and grandchildren continue to share their new found technology skills with us!
Please vote yes on the Kennewick School District levies!
Mark Stephens, Kennewick
