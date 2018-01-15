Letters to the Editor

Letter: Kennewick should try car tab fees

January 15, 2018 02:55 PM

In a Tri-City letter to the editor Jan. 11, Kennewick resident Linnea Williams seemingly chided others in the Tri-Cities to step forward and help refurbish the Toyota Center.

Yes, people from Pasco, Richland and surrounding cities do attend events there.

But, do we other Tri-Citians really want to tax ourselves to maintain a Kennewick facility?

That would be like Richland asking for financial support for maintenance of George Washington Way and the forthcoming Duportail Bridge.

Many non-Richland drivers do use George Washington Way to get to work at PNNL or Hanford.

Thus, the Kennewick City Council should follow Richland’s lead by levying an annual $20 car tab fee for all vehicles licensed within Kennewick’s city limits.

That new money could take care of the upgrade of Toyota Center.

Richard Moen, Richland

