Letter: Kennewick should try car tab fees

In a Tri-City letter to the editor Jan. 11, Kennewick resident Linnea Williams seemingly chided others in the Tri-Cities to step forward and help refurbish the Toyota Center.
Yes, people from Pasco, Richland and surrounding cities do attend events there.
But, do we other Tri-Citians really want to tax ourselves to maintain a Kennewick facility?
That would be like Richland asking for financial support for maintenance of George Washington Way and the forthcoming Duportail Bridge.
Never miss a local story.
Many non-Richland drivers do use George Washington Way to get to work at PNNL or Hanford.
Thus, the Kennewick City Council should follow Richland’s lead by levying an annual $20 car tab fee for all vehicles licensed within Kennewick’s city limits.
That new money could take care of the upgrade of Toyota Center.
Richard Moen, Richland
Comments