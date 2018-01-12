Letters to the Editor

Letter: Nuances of the law

January 12, 2018 04:52 PM

Getting to the November 2017 election was a long and difficult road for the City. Our council members then, as you noted, wanted to do the right thing, but could not because of state law.

A lawsuit, even invited, hurts, not unites, a community.

The nuances of how events unfolded at the local level — and, I am proud to say, in a very positive way — could not ever be easily communicated to all of the public. It is long and complicated, and people have jobs and lives.

Frankly, after the last couple of years, I think we are all a bit fatigued by politics at any level.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I very much appreciate the effort the Tri-City Herald took in the editorial Jan. 10 to paint an accurate picture of what had to happen in Pasco and your use of it an as example as to why legislation that should have been passed years ago, should be law.

Thank you!

Dave Zabell, Pasco city manager

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

    Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night
The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:19

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean
Safety tip for driving in the rain 0:28

Safety tip for driving in the rain

View More Video