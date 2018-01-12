Letter: Nuances of the law

Getting to the November 2017 election was a long and difficult road for the City. Our council members then, as you noted, wanted to do the right thing, but could not because of state law.
A lawsuit, even invited, hurts, not unites, a community.
The nuances of how events unfolded at the local level — and, I am proud to say, in a very positive way — could not ever be easily communicated to all of the public. It is long and complicated, and people have jobs and lives.
Frankly, after the last couple of years, I think we are all a bit fatigued by politics at any level.
I very much appreciate the effort the Tri-City Herald took in the editorial Jan. 10 to paint an accurate picture of what had to happen in Pasco and your use of it an as example as to why legislation that should have been passed years ago, should be law.
Thank you!
Dave Zabell, Pasco city manager
