Letters to the Editor

Letter: Newhouse votes ‘nay’

January 12, 2018 04:52 PM

On Jan. 11, Rep. Dan Newhouse voted in favor of a renewal to the warrantless spying program that falls under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as FISA.

On its face, the bill is touted as necessary to combat terrorism.

But as many, including Edward Snowden, have pointed out, the program routinely includes communications from American citizens.

As these communications are obtained without a warrant, this should be an obvious violation of the Fourth Amendment and our right as citizens to privacy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you believe this law does not violate the constitution, that’s certainly up for debate in a democracy such as ours.

An amendment to the bill was offered by Reps. Justin Amash and Zoe Lofgren. This amendment wouldn’t have stopped the FISA program from obtaining the communications of American citizens, but it would have required law enforcement to obtain a warrant before they could search that data for communications relative to an American citizen.

This amendment was supported by the House Freedom Caucus.

Unfortunately, Dan was in opposition to them, to law enforcement needing a warrant, and to the rights of American citizens, and thus voted “nay”.

Cory Miller, Kennewick

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

    Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night
The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:19

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean
Safety tip for driving in the rain 0:28

Safety tip for driving in the rain

View More Video