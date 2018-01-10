Letter: Carbon tax plans are simply wrong

Revenue neutral carbon tax (RNCT) plans mainly accomplish money relocation.
Those who use more than the average amount of gasoline or require lots of heat (ovens, smelting, boilers, etc) will pay much more, while those who buy little will get a dividend with a surplus.
Their gasoline surplus money may not cover their increased costs for Uber, fossil fuel electricity, and anything that comes by truck.
I reject RNCT entirely. Making energy expensive will drag down USA businesses and their ability to compete globally.
Never miss a local story.
Creation of a RNCT government agency is simply wrong; we need less government not more. If you take one whole pie out of the economy, cut into many pieces, losing some crumbs, reassemble, then insert back into economy; the economy is smaller, not larger, and somewhat misshapen.
Based on RNCT logic, USA's economy would skyrocket if the federal income tax was doubled and then half returned as a “dividend.” China surpasses CO2 emissions of any other nation, so they are building nuclear plants.
Steven Sontag, Richland
Comments