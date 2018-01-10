Letters to the Editor

Letter: Carbon tax plans are simply wrong

January 10, 2018 11:32 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Revenue neutral carbon tax (RNCT) plans mainly accomplish money relocation.

Those who use more than the average amount of gasoline or require lots of heat (ovens, smelting, boilers, etc) will pay much more, while those who buy little will get a dividend with a surplus.

Their gasoline surplus money may not cover their increased costs for Uber, fossil fuel electricity, and anything that comes by truck.

I reject RNCT entirely. Making energy expensive will drag down USA businesses and their ability to compete globally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Creation of a RNCT government agency is simply wrong; we need less government not more. If you take one whole pie out of the economy, cut into many pieces, losing some crumbs, reassemble, then insert back into economy; the economy is smaller, not larger, and somewhat misshapen.

Based on RNCT logic, USA's economy would skyrocket if the federal income tax was doubled and then half returned as a “dividend.” China surpasses CO2 emissions of any other nation, so they are building nuclear plants.

Steven Sontag, Richland

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pedestrian fatality in Franklin County

    Sgt. Monty Huber of the Franklin County Sheriff Office gives an overview of the early morning fatality on Clark Road involving an adult male pedestrian and a vehicle. The accident is near Road 36 North about five miles North of Pasco.

Pedestrian fatality in Franklin County

Pedestrian fatality in Franklin County 0:40

Pedestrian fatality in Franklin County
Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away 0:15

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away
Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

View More Video