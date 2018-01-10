Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remembering the Women’s March

January 10, 2018 11:32 PM

Last year, on a Sunday in January, more than two thousand women, men, children, and even babies turned out to fill John Dam Plaza in Richland for the Women’s March.

They came to share their political worries, but also their respect and concern and love for each other and their country. The day was cold and there was snow on the ground but the family was warm as toast.

It was interesting, and fun, and touching to read each others’ signs that expressed their hopes and fears.

I touched hands with old friends from other comfort zones: former neighbors, church, a job, a class, Girl Scouts, ball teams and the county fair, even Tai Chi and swimming class. The effect of our oneness was too good to resist.

Social and economic and political justice for all, including women, is a worthy goal to celebrate with your friends. May thrice the number come to honor and champion women this year. God bless everyone.

Shirley Lucas, Richland

