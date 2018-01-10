Letter: The good stories in 2017

Columnist Nicholas Kristof listed several reasons why 2017 was the best year in human history in his recent column.
The idea that bad news makes headlines is why most show it. The data given that 2017 was great is compelling.
I enjoyed the example of what a young Afghan woman named Sultana did under Taliban restrictions that didn't allow her out of her house. With the internet, she taught herself English, algebra and calculus and is now at Arizona State University.
If she played games like so many do, she would still be limited to her house and a hopeless future.
John Sherling, Kennewick
