Letter: Economy better with Trump

By any measure, 2017 was a banner year for the economy: The stock market made 89 record highs, unemployment is at a 17-year low, over 2 million jobs created, GDP growth rate over 3 percent, millions fewer are on food stamps.
And this is before the impacts of tax reform are felt.
One would think that our politicians would be celebrating such good news, but you would be wrong. Democrats are overwhelmingly negative — Pelosi calling the Republican tax reform “Armageddon.”
They predicted that companies would ignore workers and use the money for dividends and stock buy-backs. Well, guess what? First AT&T announced $1,000 bonuses for all of their employees. Then Comcast, then Wells Fargo. Now, just days after being signed into law, there are over 100 companies doing the same.
Never miss a local story.
Annual GDP growth under Obama never reached 3 percent, the only president to do so since record keeping began, including depression-era FDR.
And growth in Obama’s final year was a dismal 1.8 percent. Economic growth is vital to job, wage and investments growth, which is important for every sane person.
This will be an election issue. Basically, are you better or worse off with the Trump and the Republicans? I say better.
Tom Seim, Richland
Comments