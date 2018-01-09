Letter: Helping feral cats

This is regarding the article, “Donations sought to spay, neuter stray cats,” in the Monday paper (Jan. 1, 2018). Recently, after a long process, I was able to trap a feral cat. She has been around for a while, and has had two litters of kittens, so drastic measures needed to be taken.
I took her to the clinic in Benton City, where feral cats are spayed/neutered for $20, and returned with her the same evening. The next morning I released her from the trap. She now resides in my back garden, still very feral, but fat and sassy. She also has a neutered “boyfriend” and they are living a contented life together, with no babies on the horizon.
The Benton City Prevent Homeless Pets does an incredible job. It is in need of a bigger facility and looking for donations. The $20 that it cost me was money so well spent, so please donate if you can. To the clinic, I say keep up the good work, and thanks for all you do.
Helen Turner, West Richland
