Letters to the Editor

Letter: Kids just need better sticks to defend themselves

January 08, 2018 11:51 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

I have a cousin who has small twin boys. They are not equivalent developmentally, one having had difficulties during his first months. One day the sturdier twin had a stick, which he was brandishing toward his brother, who had no stick and probably couldn’t wield one effectively anyway.

I suggested to my cousin that she could either take the stick away from the stronger twin, or give a stick to the weaker one and tell him to defend himself. Her response was immediate — take the stick away and end the confrontation. I fully agreed, but this situation gave me pause. Suppose she opted to have the weaker twin be trained to use a stick to defend himself. No better time to learn personal defense. That he might be reluctant to use a stick, from fear or disinclination, wouldn’t be a consideration. In fact, maybe all little kids should be encouraged to carry sticks for protection, just in case. Or have a bunch of different sticks at home as options, depending on circumstances. Manufacturing quality sticks — talk about job creation!

Is this scenario really sensible? Perhaps it’s not so different from adults and guns. Think about it.

David Lassen King, Richland

