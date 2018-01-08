Letters to the Editor

Letter: We all are caregivers; here’s how to help

January 08, 2018 11:51 PM

Concerning the article of Dec. 17, “Caregiver shortage as boomers age has providers in a bind,” we are all caregivers.

From an early age we care for our younger siblings, cousins and neighbors. One of my early memories is of a neighbor taking me to my own house to visit my mother, who had dental work. I remember my aunt taking care of me while my mother worked. I have been taking care of people most of my life. I think I am not unusual.

Kadlec Neurological Resource Center (KNRC) will have a Caregiver Conference on June 25. People interested in developing their skills as caregivers should save the date by marking their new calendars. The featured speaker is Teepa Snow, who is interesting as well as knowledgeable.

Mildred Walton, Richland

