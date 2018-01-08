Letter: Kamiakin cross country deserved top-story recognition

After reading your article in the paper about 2017 being a year for champions and firsts in the Mid-Columbia, it's shocking to me that your list didn’t include the Kamiakin boys cross country team as one of the top 10.
They earned the first state title in school history for the sport, going undefeated and knocking off a team that had won for the past 11 years. They had four all-state runners on the team. They went on to compete in national competition and placed 17th in the nation.
These are accomplishments that should be recognized as more than an honorable mention! What was the criteria used to qualify for the top 10?
Lisa Franco, Kennewick
