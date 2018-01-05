Letter: Why all the delays in child predator cases?

The second biggest story online in 2017 was about the child sex predator sting last July. Yet the real story hasn’t been dug up, and the community is dying to know.
Why does our criminal justice system keep allowing these predators to delay their court dates? As far as I understand, none of them have been prosecuted yet, and almost all of them are out on bail. And their court dates have been delayed yet again so that they won’t see court until almost a full year after the charges were brought. I’m beginning to wonder if they’ll ever be brought to justice?
What kinds of cases are a higher priority than these? Are there really that many murder trials? How does the system work? Under what circumstances can someone delay their court date? Can they do so indefinitely? (I think it’s already been three times for these guys).
I’m just plain confused. I think it should get more attention, the community should be outraged, and we deserve an explanation and answers.
Kevin Wright, West Richland
