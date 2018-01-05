Letters to the Editor

Letter: Seahawks’ downfall started when they didn’t stand for anthem

January 05, 2018 04:09 PM

From owners to coaches, players to fans, this is the hot topic being debated.

I believe their (the Seahawks) downfall began when the team chose to not come out for the national Anthem. This action felt like the Hawks had abandoned the pride that united their fans. Watching players yell at each other was horrible. When one of the star players shoved a coach and was not dealt with, that was disheartening.

Pete Carroll lost control of the team this year. Being the most penalized team in the league showed a total lack of discipline. The Seahawks and the NFL had played a major part of our fall enjoyment. Let's hope the coaching staff and players will reassert their role as leaders and role models and earn back the respect of many fans.

Mary Peterson, Benton City

