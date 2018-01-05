Letters to the Editor

Letter: Apartments need to rethink rules on pot

January 05, 2018 04:09 PM

I am writing because I live in an apartment building where policy treats cannabis like cigarettes, where Initiative 502 was passed to make it more like alcohol.

The smoking areas are where we are to smoke or ingest cannabis, even though they are outdoors. Under the law, cannabis is to be used at home in privacy. Cannabis also does not have carcinogenic factors or cause deaths to first- or second-hand smokers.

I tried to seek out other buildings’ policies but found many apartments treat cannabis like cigarettes or make no provisions for its legal or medical use.

Apartments should draft policies in compliance with the law and make smoking pot in your apartment alright now that legalization has taken effect.

Eric Kalia, Richland

