Letter: Laws work for cars; why not for guns?

I was reading Ben Cook’s letter (“More laws don’t work,” Dec. 20).
In regards to his comments on inanimate objects, I was wondering if he had the same problem with car restrictions and law. Meaning, you do not get to use a car any way you want. You can’t have a 1,500 horse power methanol-powered car on the street, nor can you run it through a stop sign at 100 miles per hour. There are many restrictions and laws governing autos; do you feel that is a constitutional infringement on an inanimate object?
By the way, there are restrictions on knives also. You cannot own a spring-loaded knife, or switch blade; you cannot own any knife that is opened by gravity, or opened in a centrifugal fashion like a buttery fly knife. Hmmm. Another restricted inanimate object.
Maybe most people don’t live by your stricter ideals of gun ownership, as noted in the same paper concerning the story about three guns stolen from unlocked cars in Kennewick this year. I have not seen anyone trying to take your guns, but maybe it might make it harder on the three who treated a gun alike a cell phone getting another one.
Thomas Legard, Pasco
