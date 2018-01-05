Letter best: CHIP deserves as much GOP fervor as tax reform

Lawmakers have yet to renew federal funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP, which insures nearly 9 million children in low-income families. Most states will run out of money in the next few months if Congress does not act.
Some 4.9 million children get coverage from CHIP in 16 states that will run out of money by the end of January, including Washington. An additional 3.5 million children in 46 states and D.C. will run out of money by the end of the summer. Federal funding expired on Sept. 30, and Congress has not been able to agree on how to pay for the program, which has historically had strong bipartisan support.
Meanwhile, Congress has managed to find the political will to pass a devastating budget and crippling tax reform that help the rich and corporations at the expense of the poor and middle class. The Republicans would go $1.5 trillion in debt to give tax relief to the richest, yet health insurance for our children is not important enough to get action.
What is wrong with this picture?
Stan Moon, Richland
