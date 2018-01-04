Letter: Columbia School levies deserve your support

“Education is the foundation upon which we build our future,” wrote former governor Christine Gregoire. Voters living within Columbia School District boundaries will be asked to continue to help build the future of the education of our youth. Our district residents will receive two ballot propositions — an Educational Programs and Operations Levy (previously known as a Maintenance and Operations Levy) and a Technology Levy. These replace levies that expire at the end of this year.
The levies help to maintain lower class sizes and update textbooks and teaching materials; they assist with extracurricular activities, including music, theater arts and sports; they also maintain up-to-date technologies for our students and staff, including support to update computer and technology equipment. In short, the replacement levies supplement virtually all aspects of our district operations and support technology enhancements.
In addition to the financial support, the school board and staff of Columbia School District thanks its educational friends and neighbors for volunteering, mentoring, attending student events, and much more. Your support offers our students a heartfelt, lifelong gift of an education.
Lou Gates, Burbank
Comments