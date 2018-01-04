Letters to the Editor

Letter: Columbia School levies deserve your support

January 04, 2018 02:52 PM

“Education is the foundation upon which we build our future,” wrote former governor Christine Gregoire. Voters living within Columbia School District boundaries will be asked to continue to help build the future of the education of our youth. Our district residents will receive two ballot propositions — an Educational Programs and Operations Levy (previously known as a Maintenance and Operations Levy) and a Technology Levy. These replace levies that expire at the end of this year.

The levies help to maintain lower class sizes and update textbooks and teaching materials; they assist with extracurricular activities, including music, theater arts and sports; they also maintain up-to-date technologies for our students and staff, including support to update computer and technology equipment. In short, the replacement levies supplement virtually all aspects of our district operations and support technology enhancements.

In addition to the financial support, the school board and staff of Columbia School District thanks its educational friends and neighbors for volunteering, mentoring, attending student events, and much more. Your support offers our students a heartfelt, lifelong gift of an education.

Lou Gates, Burbank

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

    California resident Kate Cummings recently shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California.

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice
Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

View More Video