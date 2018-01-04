Letter: January perfect time to appreciate school board members

By proclamation of Governor Inslee, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. Prosser School Board members are entrusted with responsibility for an annual budget of $36 million, 2,700 students, 375 employees and six school buildings.
School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be difficult, or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington State.
Please thank our board for playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of Prosser.
Prosser School District Board members are:
Peggy S. Douglas, President
Andy Howe, Vice-President
Scotty Hunt
Jesalyn Cole and
Scott Coleman.
Deanna Flores, Interim Superintendent, Prosser
Comments