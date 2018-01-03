Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biggest scandals of 2017 rest with media, Clinton, DOJ

January 03, 2018 03:03 PM

Year in Review: Major news stories ignored by the media:

The mainstream media coverage of Trump was negative 91 percent of the time (after eight years of positive reports about Obama). “It’s what they know that just ain’t so” or they are intentionally lying.

The biggest scandal (dozens of times bigger than Watergate) was largely uncovered. Just as Obama used the IRS to attack political opponents, he weaponized the DOJ, FBI and CIA to spy on and attack the Trump campaign and bolster Hillary Clinton.

We now know Mueller’s investigation is staffed with anti-Trump/pro-Hillary Democrat partisans. More than half of his staff donated thousands of dollars to Hillary, Obama and Democrats, and none donated to Trump.

Mueller’s lawyers served as an attorney for the Clinton Foundation, represented the IT staffer who installed the home server, accepted $750,000 while investigating Hillary, attended Hillary’s election eve party, texted anti-Trump messages, and supported acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ unprofessional and unethical behavior.

Senior-level DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS, which used Hillary funding to pay Russian operatives to produce the false Trump dossier that the FBI used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump’s campaign.

Media/Democrat/Russian collusion coverup.

Karl A. Hadley, Burbank

