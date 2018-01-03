Letters to the Editor

Letter: If the state needs money, here’s a loophole to close

January 03, 2018 03:02 PM

Our state has a revenue problem. Here’s a loophole that should be closed.

I have a small consulting business. I just received my B & O tax reporting paperwork. According to the various charts, my tax should be $471. However, I am entitled to a Small Business Tax Credit equal to the amount of the tax, and thus owe nothing. Since it probably cost the state at least $25 to send me the paperwork, the taxpayers are in the red regarding my tax liability. I’m not going to hire any employees with the $471, and I would be happy to pay the tax, in order to do my part to support a civilized society.

This loophole should be eliminated for micro-businesses like mine. The problem is that “small business” is a sacrosanct concept for all politicians. I have made this suggestion to all of my District 8 elected representatives, and they never even bothered to reply. Let’s move the threshold for the SBTC up to a level where the benefit would mean an additional job in our community, and use the new revenue to support our schools or other necessary social services.

Eric Nordlof, Kennewick

