Letter: Anti-gun movement spreads false narrative

Nothing like false narrative to promote the old anti-gun agenda.
Dean Winslow (Speaking my mind on guns torpedoed my appointment, Dec. 26) clearly stated he withdrew his name for consideration, and nothing in the story indicates he lost anything because of his opinions.
Even more absurd is Winslow supports civilians experiencing the thrill of “using a powerful gun” (his words) and then asserts how dangerous high muzzle velocity weapons are for untrained civilians.
Really?
Winslow apparently lacks the knowledge of bullet velocities of even the most common hunting rifles.
Winslow’s assertion that shotgun pellets won’t go through a wall, in the context he outlines, is wrong, as is his statement that assault rifles are poor hunting weapons because their accuracy is poor beyond 100 yards.
And this guy says he’s an expert?
Unfortunately, my history with the Tri-City Herald indicates they wouldn’t print a full counterpoint story against misleading points and lies that Winslow asserts no matter whom authored it.
As a citizen, I’m glad Winslow doesn’t have the job.
Not because of his anti-gun stance, nor his pro therapeutic abortion, but because of his flagrant inability to understand the “how” and “why” of the Second Amendment that the writers put in the Constitution for good reason.
Dan Deckert, Benton City
