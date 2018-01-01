Letters to the Editor

Letter: GOP tax vote could cost them in midterms

January 01, 2018 01:32 PM

The Republicans in Congress, including Rep. Dan Newhouse, have just given me more reasons not to support them.

This time it’s the tax bill that was rushed through Congress.

Just reading independent articles and websites, 83 percent of it goes to the top 1 percent of Americans.

How can that stimulate the economy?

It raises taxes on millions of middle class families.

It will increase health insurance premiums and cut Medicare $25 billion the first year and $400 billion over the first 10 years.

Since people will have less, they will spend less and thus slow the economy at the same time corporations, most of which had already been doing well, will get a 14 percent rate cut with no guarantees of keeping jobs in America or increasing wages.

When the president pipes up and says once again, “Believe me, this is a great plan,” I won’t, and I don’t think you would either. We can do better.

John Patrick, Pasco

