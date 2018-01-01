Letter: The ‘cure’ for fake news may be part of the problem

So I was reading a recent Herald article (Dec. 26): “Students develop plug-in to combat fake news.”
It seemed a quite interesting and useful project until I came to their example: “... let’s say that there is an article that is very pro-Trump on a topic. ... We would then try to give you something more left of center ...”
Wait a minute.
Full stop.
Since reports I’ve read indicate that more than 90 percent of news articles are anti-Trump, it might be more useful if their algorithm could take an anti-Trump article and find something more right of center to compare it to.
But the gist of this article implies that it won’t.
That would likely be inconceivable to the authors of this study, not in their world view, and not perceived useful.
So, apparently, this is just another example of the garbage that comes out of today’s academy.
As they say, graduate school just ain’t what it used to be, nor are graduate students. Too bad.
But I am grateful that I am retired and no longer have to deal with these people except vicariously through the Herald.
Michael Zentner, Richland
