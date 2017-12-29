Letters to the Editor

Letter: How will GOP justify votes on tax bill?

December 29, 2017 02:07 PM

Wow, how’s this for Republican “leadership”: Paul Ryan, one of the endorsees to the tax bill (aka tax scam) — which will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt and raise taxes for the middle and lower classes while giving the lion’s share of money to the gluttonous 1 percent and donors — tells the Washington Post (Dec. 6) this will not necessarily pay for itself with a growing economy.

So where do Ryan and fellow-Republicans want to make up for this unconscionable give-away? They’re ready to take their demolition team to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

Can’t wait to hear or read how Rep. Newhouse and Rep. McMorris Rodgers will sugarcoat that blatant attack on entitlements. Maybe after they’ve had a single scoop of ice cream at Mar-a-Largo?

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

    Details are still unclear about a collision that left one man in critical condition after he was hit at the intersection of Canal Drive and Fruitland Street.

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:21

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection
Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 0:49

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game
Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

View More Video