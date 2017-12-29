Letter: How will GOP justify votes on tax bill?

Wow, how’s this for Republican “leadership”: Paul Ryan, one of the endorsees to the tax bill (aka tax scam) — which will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt and raise taxes for the middle and lower classes while giving the lion’s share of money to the gluttonous 1 percent and donors — tells the Washington Post (Dec. 6) this will not necessarily pay for itself with a growing economy.
So where do Ryan and fellow-Republicans want to make up for this unconscionable give-away? They’re ready to take their demolition team to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.
Can’t wait to hear or read how Rep. Newhouse and Rep. McMorris Rodgers will sugarcoat that blatant attack on entitlements. Maybe after they’ve had a single scoop of ice cream at Mar-a-Largo?
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
