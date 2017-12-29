Letter: In any language, Trump is bad for America

It’s uncanny. I’m saying the same things about Trump as I’ve said about Bush.
He creates and thrives on chaos. Everything he touches turns to garbage. Things can’t get any worse. Can he embarrass us any more? Is he telling the truth today or not? Then there’s their mantra: If you tell a lie often enough, people will believe it.
I really never thought we’d have another such character in charge again, but worse. But Bush has redeemed himself lately by observing the present Trump administration: “Casual cruelty.” “Bigotry emboldened.” He’s renewed my faith, a little.
We might have avoided the exhausting “sturm und drang” of the past two years if we could have seen Trump’s financial and tax transactions during the primary race. Need a law? We have paid lawmakers.
Tell Congress that impotence doesn’t become them. Tempus fugit, and all that.
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
