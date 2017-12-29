Letter: Grinch alive and well and posting on craigslist

This morning, after a fresh dusting of snow, friends in Richland called to say the shoveling service they had called yesterday, for the first inches of snow, didn’t call them back, so I searched craigslist and got some numbers for them to call.
The first number they called arrived quickly. He asked $40 and was paid $60 (with tip) up front. He shoveled two passes on the driveway, jumped in his vehicle, and away he went. My friends both use walkers, are in their 80s and are recuperating from surgeries. They couldn’t afford what this Grinch did.
The craigslist posting has since disappeared, and craigslist posts advise to never pay in advance, plus alert users to many other abuses to be wary of, so they are not in the loop for help. I guess trusting anyone is now impossible. I feel bad for providing the contact. The original requested service has been re-contacted and is doing the job, is dependable and costs less.
This was truly a mean Grinch.
Never miss a local story.
Sharon Inscore, Kennewick
Comments