Letter: Tend to your own tumbleweeds

December 28, 2017 02:21 PM

Stop throwing “your” tumbleweeds in the street. The strong winds last week left 40 large tumbleweeds in our yard. It took us three or four hours to cut them up and fill two big trash bins and five big garbage bags.

Today we found at least another 20 in our yard. The winds haven’t been strong since we finished cleaning up yesterday morning, so these new visitors undoubtedly came from neighbors throwing “their” tumbleweeds in the street rather than putting them in the trash. I’m sorely tempted to return the favor by throwing these new visitors in the street. Unfortunately, this probably would not result in justice since the perpetrators live upwind of us.

Be a good neighbor and put your own tumbleweeds in the trash. We get more than enough without your help, and it would stop my wife from crying when we have to clean up yours.

John Honekamp, Richland

