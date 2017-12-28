Letter: ‘R’s creating positive change, even for ‘D’s

I’ve noted many letters to the editor of late that expressed deep resentment for the changing of the federal administration from ‘D’s to ‘R’s. One letter decried social injustice, another depicted deportation of parents in handcuffs, torn from their families; another chided “right wing” hypocrites for a stance against local pot sales; and yet another blamed religious ‘R’s for all things bad.
I wouldn’t expect these letters to have balance and perspective. They are passionate advocacy letters. They are intended to stir emotions. Tender feelings are natural; even conservatives have them. But advocating policy based on emotion isn’t a wise approach. Conservatives and liberals have common goals, but approach the issues far differently.
We voted. The ‘R’s now govern. Tax relief is on the way. Doubling tax exemptions for children is not a bad thing. Control of borders and removal of violent criminals is not a bad thing. A robust economy primed by ‘R’s should have significant value to the quality of life for all folks.
After eight years, Americans decided it was time for a change. Positive changes are on the way, as are negative opinions.
Dennis Miller, Kennewick
