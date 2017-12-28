Letters to the Editor

Letter: What the government gives, it takes back and more

December 28, 2017 02:20 PM

Kennewick residents might appreciate that the city council on Nov. 21 reduced the property tax levy rate for 2018 by two cents, taking it from $2.17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $2.15. This will save the owner of a $200,000 home $4 on their 2018 tax bill. Nice.

The council also voted at the same meeting to increase the stormwater utility fee by $1.30 per month, which will cost homeowners $15.60 more in 2018. The council also voted to increase the ambulance utility fee by $1.25 a month, which will cost homeowners another $15 in 2018. Not so nice.

Bottom line? As homeowners feel good about a slight reduction in property taxes for next year, they need to remember the council also is taking away 7 1/2 times that savings as additional fees. Bottom line: Kennewick giveth and Kennewick taketh away.

So it is with government.

Michael Richardson, Kennewick

