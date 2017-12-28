Letter: What the government gives, it takes back and more

Kennewick residents might appreciate that the city council on Nov. 21 reduced the property tax levy rate for 2018 by two cents, taking it from $2.17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $2.15. This will save the owner of a $200,000 home $4 on their 2018 tax bill. Nice.
The council also voted at the same meeting to increase the stormwater utility fee by $1.30 per month, which will cost homeowners $15.60 more in 2018. The council also voted to increase the ambulance utility fee by $1.25 a month, which will cost homeowners another $15 in 2018. Not so nice.
Bottom line? As homeowners feel good about a slight reduction in property taxes for next year, they need to remember the council also is taking away 7 1/2 times that savings as additional fees. Bottom line: Kennewick giveth and Kennewick taketh away.
So it is with government.
Michael Richardson, Kennewick
