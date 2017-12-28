Letters to the Editor

Letter: Current technology could have prevented train crash

December 28, 2017 02:20 PM

The three killed and 100 injured, plus millions of dollars in property damage and pending lawsuit costs in the recent AMTRAK train disaster near Dupont may have been easily and cheaply avoided with the application of technology found in GPS devices currently available to the public.

The navigation system I use in my automobile allows me to activate a setting in which an alarm sounds to warn me that I am approaching a speed limit change, and a second warning will sound if I exceed it. Implementation of “Positive Train Control” for all rail lines may be years away, but in the mean time a simple GPS warning system to alert inattentive crews would likely pay for itself 100 fold in lives and property losses prevented.

John C. Julian, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

    Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department gives a statement about a stabbing at the Heatherstone III apartment complex in Kennewick.

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex
Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:21

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection
911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released 1:56

911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released

View More Video