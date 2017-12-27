Letters to the Editor

Letter: If you don’t like what’s happening, get involved

December 27, 2017 12:42 PM

In response to “We have religion to thank for Trump, GOP” (Dec. 14).

Amen! We are caught in the grip of a president who is exposing our national security by his reckless relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He wants to build up the military rather than pursue diplomacy and co-operation with our allies.

We Americans are being manipulated by and exposed to inflammatory rhetoric. Incredibly, the Republican Party seems to be in lock step. Where are the checks and balances? I recommend a book, On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder. We will to have to fight to get our country back. Seek truth, get involved, vote and assist to register others.

Now we have a tax bill where the real Christmas present goes to Trump and the rich and adds to the national debt, while millions lose health care, and the burden will fall on the lower and middle classes. Who wants that?

Sharon Van Houdt, Richland

