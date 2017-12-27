Letter: Hold GOP accountable for tax bill

The GOP-controlled Congress passed the most sweeping tax legislation in 31 years. Now, I detest the current tax system for its complexity and many special-interest loopholes, but this bill is not the answer.
Most estimates predict it will increase our national debit by $1.5 trillion , kicking the can to our children and grandchildren to pay. Two nonpartisan organizations, the Tax Policy Center and the Joint Committee on Taxation, have concluded that the bill — which gives a middle class credit that expires by 2024 — produces a massive windfall for wealthy individuals and corporations. By doing so, this bill worsens the income and wealth disparity between the wealthiest citizens and the rest of us.
Despite these flaws, the GOP stampeded to pass this bill before people woke up to what a travesty it is. The fact is, Republicans are beholden to the wealthy who help them fund their campaigns and provide them cushy jobs after their congressional careers are over.
It was probably too much to expect our representative, Dan Newhouse, to break with his party, but we can hold him accountable at the ballot box next year.
Matt Smith, Kennewick
