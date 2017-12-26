Letter: GOP should listen, money isn’t everything

Did it ever occur to Rep. Newhouse or the rest of the GOP that many Americans are happy to pay more in taxes to protect the most vulnerable in our country? We want to fund programs that provide Medicaid to our senior citizens in long-term care and special-needs citizens who need help.
Money is not the most important thing in this life; it is caring for others. I don’t want more debt for my grandchildren so I can get a little more money back. I feel like the GOP isn’t listening. I plan to vote for Christine Brown next year. Eastern Washington needs a change and deserves a representative that will listen.
Becky Minister, Kennewick
