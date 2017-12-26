Letters to the Editor

Letter: GOP should listen, money isn’t everything

December 26, 2017 02:00 PM

Did it ever occur to Rep. Newhouse or the rest of the GOP that many Americans are happy to pay more in taxes to protect the most vulnerable in our country? We want to fund programs that provide Medicaid to our senior citizens in long-term care and special-needs citizens who need help.

Money is not the most important thing in this life; it is caring for others. I don’t want more debt for my grandchildren so I can get a little more money back. I feel like the GOP isn’t listening. I plan to vote for Christine Brown next year. Eastern Washington needs a change and deserves a representative that will listen.

Becky Minister, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

    Many people make New Year's resolutions ever year but very few stick to them. Humans have been making New Year's resolutions for thousands of years. Find out where they originated.

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?
Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:31

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick
Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 1:12

Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery

View More Video