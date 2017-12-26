Letter: Religion is anything but anti-education

As years go by, we seem to get more anti-religion letters trying to claim religion is anti-education. The problem is really our parents, schools and public has ignored or forgotten the facts, and have the gall to publish their dislikes without checking (a very common trend called ignorant bias).
About 1970, I went to the Richland library to check on the facts in the Encyclopedia Britannica. Between 1750-1800, some 40 educational schools were started. All (yes, all) were founded by the religious people and directed by preachers, etc., toward eliminating ignorance. I suspect many of these institutions failed to maintain pure intentions today, else why would we have so many anti-religious leaders and teachers trying to deny good education.
I wonder if the new encyclopedias still have the truth of our educational heritage.
James C. Langford, Richland
Comments