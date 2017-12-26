Letter: As temperatures drop, think of those without homes

Last winter were some of the most severe conditions that the Tri-Cities has seen in many, many years. Few of us know what it feels like to sleep outside in the rain, cold and sometimes snow. And when you don’t have a blanket, a cardboard box doesn’t offer much to combat the elements during our long winter nights.
A roof is one of the most important things we can offer, even if its temporary. A place to get warm and sleep in safety with a roof overhead until warmer weather. A temporary warming center/shelter.
We just have to do the next right thing.
Ginger Griffin, Kennewick
Comments