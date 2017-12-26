Letters to the Editor

Letter: Herald missed the boat on train crash



Your choice of the leading, most important and most significant story on Dec. 19 was bad judgment.

The Amtrak derailment in DuPont (240 miles away), killing three people was less important than a new hire?

Where are your priorities? Step out of your office and go beyond the county lines! Good grief, this is the biggest news story in the state for the year — and you treat it like a second-rate, ho-hum accident.

Heidi Heineman, Sr. Benefits Account, Coord. Specialist, Aflac -WA OR CA ID

Editor's Note: More than half of the Herald's Dec. 19 front page included a long story, photo and map about the tragic train derailment near Tacoma. We had even more coverage online. But our main mission is local news, including telling our community who will be leading the education of their children at our university campus.

