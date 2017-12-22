Letter: GOP congressmen need to start earning their paychecks

To Dan Newhouse and Paul Ryan: You’re the so-called Republican party "intellectual prodigy" speaker of the house, and you want all of us to believe that in order to resolve the national debt, that we must absolutely cut Medicare, Social Security, and all other social programs that help struggling Americans to stay alive, while at the same time you Republicans want give away $1.5 trillion to your perceived destitute corporations and the needy wealthy?
This is dastardly and ridiculous, and if you truly believe this, you need to have your head examined. You really need to know that what you and all the Republicans are doing is absolutely despicable, deplorable and unforgiving.
In addition, when are you and the Republican party going to have the guts to exercise your oath of office and remove that embarrassing man sitting in the White House and destroying this country piece by piece? Dan Newhouse, you must do this, and start earning the generous salary and benefits we all pay for.
Leo Guillen, Kennewick
