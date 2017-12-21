Letters to the Editor

Letter: We need a Tri-City solution to building better facilities

December 21, 2017 07:35 PM

Julie Mabry, I loved your letter published on Dec. 15 (Oz ruined by obstructed view at Toyota Center). I love that fact that you live in Pasco. You are right, the Toyota Center is a terrible venue for a musical or dramatic production. We need a better venue.

But wait, didn’t Kennewick voters just turn down The Link? So, what to do, what to do? I have two proposals. First, either city officials from all Tri-City cities can come together and propose a regional solution to the problem because residents from the entire area would benefit from a new venue. It is not fair to build a new facility totally on the backs of Kennewick residents.

Or second, rerun The Link but finance it through the entities that will end up benefiting the most from it: the hotels and restaurants in the immediate area, perhaps a radius of a mile and a half. A 10 percent surcharge on hotels and restaurants in the area would be fair because they would be the ones benefiting from the increased business The Link would generate if built next to the Toyota Center.

Gordon Johnson, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY

    An injured dog was found alive in trash bag with its mouth taped in Brooklyn, NY on Dec. 19. The New York Police Department called charity New York Bully Crew about the animal, which was seen near the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Rescuers rushed the dog to hospital.

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY
It's a White Christmas somewhere 1:08

It's a White Christmas somewhere
Astronauts at International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video