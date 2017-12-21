Letter: Not actually a majority

I have to respond to Gary Boothe’s Dec. 14 letter (We have religion to thank for Trump, GOP).
He, like most liberals, seems to think that what he believes is right and any contrary belief is irrational. They keep saying that the majority of Americans believe this, or want that, but somehow the minority — read as “not them” — is getting its way.
It’s collusion — has to be.
No, it’s delusion.
Never miss a local story.
Many citizens I know — yes, very well-educated and redneck alike (myself included) — simply believe that there is nothing wrong with a powerful United States; with immigration and gun policies that protect us; with policies that favor Americans over foreigners; with protecting the unborn; with every person being equal, not entitled; and with worshiping a loving and protective God.
Not your views? That’s fine. You’re welcome to your own — wrong as they may be. LOL.
Now, about you being in the majority. Maybe in your own circles you are, but not in the real world. Conservatives hold the presidency, the House, the Senate and most governorships. Yet, in your mind that’s not indicative of a majority.
Wow, Mr. “Everyone but me is Scientifically Illiterate,” do the math again on that one!
Bruce A. Stemp, Kennewick
Comments