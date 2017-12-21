Letter best: Patriotism takes many forms, isn’t ‘one size fits all’

Kaylynne Barnes wrote, “On Veterans Day, there were many veterans who left assemblies in tears,” because of the “disrespect that was openly displayed to them.” (Proud to be an American? Then act like it, Nov. 29)
Sorry, didn’t see any of this, in person or through the media (FOX included). I am somewhat skeptical. I “served” from 1977–81, and most servicemen that I’ve met don’t strike me as the type to “run away in tears.” I suspect the problem is not so much a “lack of patriotism,” but how we define and express it. Just like being a good parent: for some that means spanking your kids a lot, for others to praise them often. Still others think it includes being involved in their lives, teaching and loving them.
Patriotism is far more than saluting a flag, or standing when someone wants you to. For me, it’s sacrifice. A sacrifice in time (military service), in money (taxes), in privacy (speaking/writing against perceived wrongs), in study and discussion (voting, history, civics, etc.). This sacrifice also improves our country. Some think that buying $200 in fireworks or a $5 bumper sticker, or dragging a 40-foot flag around town with a “big-wheel” truck is patriotic.
Me, not so much.
Never miss a local story.
D. L. (Andy) Anderson, Richland
Comments