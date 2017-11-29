Letter: NFL money spent on education? A tuition touchdown

How about this for an idea? I am not a football fan. I see football as a marginally civilized solution to channel warrior behavior into a sports activity that blunts our primal collective propensity for war.
The amount of money invested in football to me is disproportionate to the activity, and I would love to see some of those funds invested in paying off student loans. Specifically, wouldn’t it be the coolest to have a lottery drawing at every NFL game with, say, 10 students with debts over $30,000, on the field to publicly win complete repayment of their student loans, just like that? Have a high school senior and a kindergartener do the drawing. The NFL could take it as a tax deduction.
Tuition touchdown! I might even tune in.
Shelly Hansen, West Richland
