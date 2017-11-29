Letters to the Editor

Letter: NFL money spent on education? A tuition touchdown

November 29, 2017 03:07 PM

How about this for an idea? I am not a football fan. I see football as a marginally civilized solution to channel warrior behavior into a sports activity that blunts our primal collective propensity for war.

The amount of money invested in football to me is disproportionate to the activity, and I would love to see some of those funds invested in paying off student loans. Specifically, wouldn’t it be the coolest to have a lottery drawing at every NFL game with, say, 10 students with debts over $30,000, on the field to publicly win complete repayment of their student loans, just like that? Have a high school senior and a kindergartener do the drawing. The NFL could take it as a tax deduction.

Tuition touchdown! I might even tune in.

Shelly Hansen, West Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court

    Jeremiah Cunningham, 16, makes his initial appearance in Benton County Superior Court before Judge Bruce Spanner on the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He is accused of trying to kill a classmate on November 15 near the high school in Benton City.

Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court

Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court 1:05

Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court
Watch: Buy a tree, change a life 1:04

Watch: Buy a tree, change a life

Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work 1:12

Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work

View More Video