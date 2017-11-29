Letters to the Editor

Letter: Newhouse’s tax stance shows who he really represents

November 29, 2017 03:07 PM

Anyone who wants to know why Congressman Dan Newhouse supports the Republican tax plan should take a look at his campaign contributors at www.fec.gov.

Here's a partial list of companies that have given him thousands of dollars each: Dupont, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Weyerhaeuser, General Mills, General Dynamics, Miller Coors, American Bankers Association, Honeywell, International Paper, Bechtel, ConAgra, Tyson Foods, BNSF Railroad, Fluor. In addition, lowering of the pass-through tax benefits Newhouse personally as his farm is organized as a Limited Liability Company (LLC).

Newhouse works for himself and his wealthy contributors, not us!

Lillian "Randy" Slovic, Richland

