Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link missed the mark not emphasizing Americans hockey

November 29, 2017 03:06 PM

Concerning possible reasons that the bond election for The Link failed to pass: There was insufficient information and a wrong amount of importance put on the proposed scope.

In my opinion, the item(s) of greatest urgency are associated with keeping the Americans hockey team alive and active in the Tri-Cities. The vote therefore should have emphasized the need to bring the present hockey facility up to standards demanded by the hockey league. There was a time deadline required in order to accomplish this.

Adding the construction of a theater to the scope of events merely muddied the waters. We can let the construction a Link theater slide for a couple of years, if needed. But action is needed now to keep the hockey franchise alive in the metropolitan area.

John Gould, Richland

