Letters to the Editor

Letter: Proud to be an American? Then act like it

November 28, 2017 03:47 PM

Today, in America, we are facing a new age of political discourse and controversial issues within our society. I am not going to address ongoing racism, immigration policies or other well-versed topics of debate.

Instead, there is a very basic issue that is more worrisome and does not receive much recognition. I am addressing the problem that is becoming increasingly apparent as throughout our country: our lack of patriotism. On Veterans Day, there were many veterans who left assemblies in tears, not because of the amount of support or thanks that they received, but rather the amount of disrespect that was openly displayed to them.

This kind of behavior doesn’t seem truly American. Americans are supposed to be proud and stand for liberty, not disregard those who have fought to give us that freedom. In America, there is a growing population of those who hate this country. It is troubling to think that in a nation where our ancestors fought and died for our independence, there are people who are blind to the hardships they faced to gain this degree of freedom.

One question I have to ask is, is anyone still proud to be an American?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaylynne Barnes, Kennewick

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy

    Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski spoke with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy after a resident called in about the man riding along North Glade Road.

Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy

Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy 2:46

Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy
Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL 0:29

Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL

View More Video