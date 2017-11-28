Letter: The big 3: integrity, humilty and thankfulness

To me, there are three traits that we could or should have: Integrity, humility and thankfulness.
My question is, do we have any of those traits left in us today?
What kind of world would we have if, because of integrity, everyone spoke the truth? Those in politics wouldn’t lie to us, the media would be fair, those who accuse falsely wouldn’t resort to lying.
The list goes on and on.
But know that the truth will make you free.
Humility is a hard one, for who doesn’t like to be noticed for an accomplishment or want to give anonymously?
Then there is thankfulness in a thankless world. We take so much for granted, when we should thank God for everything.
A simple “thank you” to someone can mean so much. And in this holiday season, our gifts to those who have less should be upper most in our minds and actions.
All we can do is pray for integrity, humility and thankfulness to be a part of our lives.
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
