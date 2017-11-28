Letter: Proposed strip club a bad business for Kennewick

The Herald reported Nov. 14 that there is about to be an opening of a strip club. In view of the recent sex sting and ongoing indictments, why would a strip club be issued a permit? Why are those who are in power not changing the zoning, banning such activity all together, and let it be known once and for all that we do not want this type of business in our community?
It is well known that the area is a dumping ground for felons and registered sex offenders. There is a county website that verifies this. This will only open the door for drugs, prostitution and ruined lives. The internet already dishes out enough pornography without having it in our backyard.
I would like to think that only perverts would go there, but I know better. This business is about raw sex and nothing else. There is money to be made from the sex business, and the losers are the ones who frequent such a place. This is not something we can be proud of as a community.
Gloria Shepard, Kennewick
